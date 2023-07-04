North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1104 posts at rrcgorakhpur.net

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2023 04:48 PM IST

North Eastern Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1104 posts.

North Eastern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC Gorakhpur at rrcgorakhpur.net.

The registration process was started on July 3 and will end on August 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts
  • Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts
  • Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts
  • Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts
  • Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts
  • Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts
  • Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts
  • Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts
  • Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have already passed the prescribed qualification of High School/10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification. The age limit should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fees

The candidates will have to pay Rs.100/- as processing fee. SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

Detailed Notification Here 

