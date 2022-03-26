Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota

North Eastern Railway to recruit candidates for Group C posts against sports quota. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of NER on ner.indianrailways.gov.in.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

North Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for posts against sports quota. The registration process will begin on March 26 and will end on April 25, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of NER on ner.indianrailways.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 Group C posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Posts having GP- 1900/2000: Pass in 10+2 or its equivalent.
  • Posts having GP- 2400 (Technical): Pass 10+2 in Science i.e., Maths or Physics or equivalent.
  • Posts having GP- 2800: A university Degree or its equivalent.

The sports achievements of current and previous two financial years will be taken into account for eligibility. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

Selection Process

The recruitment will be based on the performance in trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievement. 

Examination Fees

For all other candidates, the application fees is 500 and for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes. 

