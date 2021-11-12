Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Check application status for 3093 apprentices

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released application status of candidates who have applied for the recruitment of ACT Apprentices 
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released application status of candidates who have applied for the engagement of apprentices. Here's direct link to check. (www.rrcnr.org)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway has released the application status of candidates who have applied for the engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway (Notification No. RRC/NR-01/2021/Act Apprentice). The application process had closed on October 20.

Candidates can check the application status online through the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org.

Direct link to check application status for recruitment of apprentices 

Northern Railway Recruitment: How to check application status

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell at http://www.rrcnr.org/

On the homepage click on the link that reads click here in the column for "Notification No. RRC/NR-01/2021/Act Apprentice : Candidates can now check Application Status".

Select how you want to check status

Key in the required details and submit

Your application status will appear on the screen

Take the printout of the same and download it on your computer too

Note: Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell Northern Railway at www.rrcnr.org for latest news and updates on this recruitment drive. 

Topics
northern railway railway recruitment board apprentice
