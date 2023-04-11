Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 325 posts

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 325 posts

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 11, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till April 28.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has begun the applictaion process for Executive Trainee posts. Candidates can apply through Executive Trainee (2023) in NPCIL through GATE 2021/2022/2023. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 325 vacancies for Executive Trainee.

Vacancy Details:

Mechanical: 123 posts

Chemical: 50 posts

Electrical: 57 posts

Electronics: 25 posts

Instrumentation: 25 posts

Civil: 45 posts

Candidates have to pay 500 as an applictaion fee. Women applicants, SC/ST applicants, PWD, and Ex-servicemen, are exempted from the payment of the applictaion fee.

Direct link to apply

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Executive Trainees (2023) in NPCIL through GATE 2021/2022/2023. Online Registration”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
