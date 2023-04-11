NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 325 posts
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till April 28.
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has begun the applictaion process for Executive Trainee posts. Candidates can apply through Executive Trainee (2023) in NPCIL through GATE 2021/2022/2023. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 325 vacancies for Executive Trainee.
Vacancy Details:
Mechanical: 123 posts
Chemical: 50 posts
Electrical: 57 posts
Electronics: 25 posts
Instrumentation: 25 posts
Civil: 45 posts
Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an applictaion fee. Women applicants, SC/ST applicants, PWD, and Ex-servicemen, are exempted from the payment of the applictaion fee.
NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in
Next, click on the “Recruitment of Executive Trainees (2023) in NPCIL through GATE 2021/2022/2023. Online Registration”
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.