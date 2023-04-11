NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 325 posts

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has begun the applictaion process for Executive Trainee posts. Candidates can apply through Executive Trainee (2023) in NPCIL through GATE 2021/2022/2023. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is April 28.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 325 vacancies for Executive Trainee.

Vacancy Details:

Mechanical: 123 posts

Chemical: 50 posts

Electrical: 57 posts

Electronics: 25 posts

Instrumentation: 25 posts

Civil: 45 posts

Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an applictaion fee. Women applicants, SC/ST applicants, PWD, and Ex-servicemen, are exempted from the payment of the applictaion fee.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Executive Trainees (2023) in NPCIL through GATE 2021/2022/2023. Online Registration”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Download a copy and take a printout for future reference.

