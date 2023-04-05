Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NPCIL to recruit 325 Executive Trainees through GATE score, details here

NPCIL to recruit 325 Executive Trainees through GATE score, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2023 11:37 AM IST

NPCIL will recruit candidates for Executive Trainee posts. The selection will be done through GATE 2021, 2022 and 2023 scores. Details below.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has invited applications for Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NPCIL at npcilcareers.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 325 Executive Trainee posts in the organisation.

NPCIL to recruit 325 Executive Trainees through GATE score, details here (Shutterstock)

The registration process will begin on April 11 and will close on April 28, 2023. Candidates will be shortlisted for personal interview on the basis of valid score obtained in GATE 2021, 2022 and 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Mechanical: 123 posts
  • Chemical: 50 posts
  • Electrical: 57 posts
  • Electronics: 25 posts
  • Instrumentation: 25 posts
  • Civil: 45 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The shortlisting of candidates for personal interview for the posts of Executive Trainee 2023 will be done in the order of merit drawn on the basis of valid GATE 2021, GATE 2023 and GATE 2023 scores by applying ratio of 1:12. Final selection will be done on the basis of performance in the personal interview subject to medical fitness.

Application Fees

Only male candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC categories will have to pay application fees of 500/-. SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Serviceman, DODPKIA, female applicants and employees of NPCIL are exempted from payment of application fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP