employment news

NRL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 66 vacancies of GET and other posts

NRL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 66 vacancies of Graduate Engineer Trainee and other posts is august 13
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST
NRL recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 66 vacancies(Shutterstock)

Numaligarh Refinery Limited will close the application process to fill 66 vacancies of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET), Assistant Officer, and other posts on August 13. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NRL at https://www.nrl.co.in/.

NRL recruitment 2021 Application fee: The candidates from the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates are required to pay 500 as an application fee. Candidates from SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

NRL Recruitment 2021 Age limit: The age limit for Graduate Engineer Trainee is 30 years. The maximum age limit for Assistant Accounts Officer and Assistant Officer Commercial (Trainee) positions is 32 years.

NRL recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

The selection process shall consist of Computer-Based Tests and Personal Interviews or/and Group tasks of the shortlisted candidates.

Here is the direct link to apply for the NRL recruitment

Numaligarh Refinery Limited recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) at https://www.nrl.co.in/

On the homepage click on the Career Tab and then on the Current opening

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Enter all the required details and submit

Upload photo, signature, and all the relevant documents

Take print out for the future reference

Topics
nrl vacancy vacancy on offer
