Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MHRD at mhrdnats.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 62 posts in the organization.

NSTL, DRDO to recruit for 62 Apprentice posts, apply at mhrdnats.gov.in

The last date to apply for the post is 15 days from the date of publication of advt. in the employment news. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 24, 2023

Closing date of application: July 8, 2023

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 28 posts

Diploma Apprentice: 23 posts

Trade Apprentice: 11 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Regular Candidates who have completed their education qualifications during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Candidates finally selected will have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.

