NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Chemist on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 230 vacancies, out of which, 200 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer and 30 for Assistant Chemist.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer: A candidate should have an Engineering Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience.

Assistant Chemist: A candidate should have an M.Sc in Chemistry with 60% marks from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay an application fee of 300. The SC/ST/PwD/XSM and Female candidates are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

