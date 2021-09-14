Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTPC Artisan Trainee Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 posts, details here

NTPC Limited will recruit candidates for Artisan Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts before September 21, 2021. 
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:07 AM IST
NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Artisan Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled up application form available on the employment news for this week to the address available on the notification. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 21, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 53 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the PostNumber of Vacancies
Artisan Trainee (Fitter)26 Posts 
Artisan Trainee (Electrician)6 Posts
Artisan Trainee Instrument Mechanics 21 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit on notification available on the employment news. 

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will have to undergo two hours objective type multiple choice written examination test. The test consist of subject knowledge test and aptitude test. Based on the performance in the written test, merit list of successful candidates for appearing in the subsequent skill test will be drawn. All such short listed candidates will have to appear for skill test. 

Other Details 

Candidates should send the filled up application form to Head of Department, Human Resource Department, Mouda Super Thermal Poser Project, Mouda- Ramtek Road, Post: Mouda, District: Nagpur, Maharashtra, Pin- 441104. 

