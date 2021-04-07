NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 35 Executive & Specialist posts, details here

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive and Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of NTPC on ntpccareers.net. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organization.

While applying for the post, the applicant should ensure that he/ she fulfills the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the notification, as on the specified dates and that the particulars furnished are correct in all respects. Read below for eligibility, selection and other details.

Vacancy Details

• Executive (Safety): 25 Posts

• Executive (IT- Data Centre/ Data Recovery): 8 Posts

• Senior Executive (Solar): 1 Post

• Specialist (Solar): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should possess engineering degree for all the posts. Check the complete educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given here.

Age Limit

• Executive: 35 years

• Senior Executive (Solar): 45 years

• Specialist (Solar): 55 years

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹300/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. Candidates can make the payment of fees through online and offline fees.