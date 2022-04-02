Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant & other posts

NTRO will recruit candidates for Personal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTRO on ntro.gov.in.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 10:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Technical Research Organisation, NTRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Personal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTRO on ntro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of this recruitment notice in Employment News. 

Candidates can check the details like eligibility criteria, vacancy details and other information below. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Deputy Director of Accounts: 1 Post
  • Assistant Director of Accounts/ Assistant Director: 1 Post
  • Personal Assistant: 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the&lt;strong&gt; Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Apply 

Application in prescribed proforma completed in all respects should reach ‘Deputy Director ®, National Technical Research Organisation, Block-III, Old JNU campus, New Delhi- 110067. 

Topics
sarkari naukri employment
