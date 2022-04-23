NVCT MIS admit card released at ncvtmis.gov.in, direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

NCVT of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS) has released the admit card for the ITI CBT exam 2022
Published on Apr 23, 2022 05:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Council of Vocational Training ht Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS) has released the admit card for the ITI CBT exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of NVCT at ncvtmis.gov.in.

“Hall Tickets for special CBT exam scheduled between 25th April to 30th April(Phase 1) can be downloaded from trainee profile or ITI Login. HT for the exam starting from 6th May onwards will be available on 2nd May 2022", reads the official notification.

Direct link here

NCVT MIS Admit Card 2022: Know how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, ncvtmis.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'Trainee' tab in the dashboard at the top of the page

Step 3: Under the 'Trainee' tab, choose the 'Trainee Profile

Step 4: Enter your registration number, father/guardian name, and date of birth

Step 5: Click on the 'Admit Card' link 

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
admit card. hall ticket
