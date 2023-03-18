The National Water development Agency has invited application for Junior Engineers, Junior Accounts Officers, stenographers and other posts. The application process commenced today, march 18 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is nwda.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of applictaion form is April 14.

NWDA recruitment 2023: Apply for JE, Stenographer and other posts at nwda.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NWDA recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies of which 13 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Accounts Officer, 6 vacancies are for the post of Draftsman Grade-III, 7 vacancies are for the post of Upper Division Clerk, 9 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer Grade - II, 4 vacancies are for the post of Lower Division Clerk.

NWDA recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹890 for General, OBC & EWS category and ₹550 for SC, ST and PwBD category.

Here's the direct link to apply

NWDA recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at nwda.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Vacancy tab

Register an proceed with the application

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON