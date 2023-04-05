OAVS TGT, PGT & other posts applictaion process ends tomorrow at oav.edu.in

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, OAVS will end the applictaion process for TGT, PGT and other posts on April 6. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at oav.edu.in. Candidates will be able to submit the application fee till April 8.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1010 posts in the organisation.

The application fee is ₹2000 for the Principal post by general category and ₹1500 for Teacher posts. SC/ST, PwD candidates will have to pay ₹1250 for the Principal post and Rs1000 for Teacher posts.

Here's the direct link to apply

OAVS recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at oav.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the notification tab

Next, click on the " Link for Online Application for OAVs "

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

