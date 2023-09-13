Odisha Jr Teacher recruitment registration begins on osepa.odisha.gov.in, link to apply

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has opened the registration portal for the Junior Teacher recruitment examination, 2023, Eligible candidates can go to osepa.odisha.gov.in and submit their forms. The last date to apply is October 10.

Odisha Jr Teacher recruitment registration begins on osepa.odisha.gov.in

This mega recruitment drive in Odisha aims to fill a total of 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools.

Information such as examination syllabus, documents required to upload along with the form, the district-wise list of vacancies can be checked on the Junior Teacher recruitment portal on the OSEPA website.

OSEPA has informed that applications other than those submitted online will not be considered. There is no application fee for the exam, it added.

These are some general instructions shared by OSEPA that candidates should check before filling the application form:

First register yourself by clicking on the tab “Engagement of Junior Teacher (Schematic) 2023” tab on the we site. Make sure you have a valid email ID and mobile number. After registration, login and fill the application form. Save your application number, user ID and password for future references. Do not share these details with anyone. The application form has two parts. Only those forms of which both parts are filled will be considered valid. After submitting the form, save a copy of it for future reference. There is no need to send the hard copy of your application or any documents to the office of OSEPA. Candidates are not required to upload any documents except for photo and signature. A candidate can apply for one category or for both categories as per his/her eligibility. Do not wait till the last date. Submit your form well ahead of the deadline to avoid any last-minute trouble. OSEPA said it will not be responsible for such cases. If the exam is conducted in more than one sitting/batch, marks secured by candidates will be “appropriately normalized.” For technical queries/clarifications related to the filling up of application forms, contact the helpdesk at +91 7353927779 (Monday to Friday, from 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) or raise your questions in the helpdesk tab integrated in the application portal.

