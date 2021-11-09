Odisha: OPSC to recruit 85 Insurance Medical Officers, check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced to fill a total of 85 insurance medical officers in group A (junior branch) of Odisha Employees’ State Insurance Medical Services cadre under labour and ESI department. The application forms will be available on the official website of the OPSC from November 12 till December 13.

“In case of selection and joining in the service, the specialists would be getting a monthly incentive of ₹30,000 for super specialization, ₹20,000 for post graduation and ₹10,000 for PG Diploma qualifications recognised by the government of Odisha,” the OPSC has said.

Candidates with MBBS qualification having valid registration certificate under the Odisha medical registration rules 1965 can apply for the post. Those who possess degree from foreign universities are required to have conversion certificate recognised by the MCI.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test which will be held in Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar.

