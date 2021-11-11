Oil India Limited invites applications to recruit workpersons

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications to recruit 146 workpersons. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 9.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications from its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment of workpersons. The application forms are available on the official website of OIL.

The last date for submission of the application forms is December 9.

“Diploma apprentice candidate(s) who have successfully undergone and completed apprenticeship training in the relevant discipline in Oil India Limited and possess Certificate of Proficiency issued by Board of Practical Training (BOPT), Eastern Region, Kolkata will be given age relaxation over and above the maximum age limit prescribed for different category(s) in this notification to the extent of the duration of apprenticeship training period they have undergone in OIL,” the job notification reads.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test. “The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and minimum 50% marks for others. Candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) only on the basis of their declaration in the completed online application form,” the job notice adds.

