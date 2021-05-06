Home / Education / Employment News / Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 Assistant Mechanic and other posts
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 Assistant Mechanic and other posts

Oil India Limited will recruit candidates for Assistant Mechanic and other posts. Interested candidates can check the interview dates, vacancy details and other information below.
Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 Assistant Mechanic and other posts

Oil India Limited has invited candidates to appear for walk-in interviews for Assistant Mechanic and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to appear for the interview round can check the official notice on the official site of Oil India on oil-india.com. The interview round will begin on May 24 and will end on June 22, 2021.

Interested candidate(s) should furnish/submit the necessary documents on the date of interview to appear for Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Interview Dates & Vacancy Details

Name of the post Interview dates Number of posts 
Contractual Drilling Headman May 24, 2021 4 Posts 
Contractual Drilling RigmanMay 27, 2021 5 Posts
Contractual Electrical Supervisor May 31, 2021 5 Posts
Contractual Chemical Assistant June 3, 2021 10 Posts
Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician June 7, 2021 10 Posts 
Contractual Drilling Topman June 10, 202117 Posts 
Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump June 14, 2021 17 Posts 
Contractual Gas Logger June 17, 202120 Posts
Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE June 22, 2021 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done through practical or skill test cum personal assessments. The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50%. Final selection from among the candidates who have appeared and secured the pass marks of minimum 50% in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be only on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s).

