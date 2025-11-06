Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, ONGC will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on November 6, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Apprentice posts can find the direct link to apply through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today for 2743 posts, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 2743 vacancies in the organization.

The educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification available.

The age limit to apply for the post is minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 06.11.2025, i.e. the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007.

Direct link to apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

2. Click on ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of apprentice will be based on the merit drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may result in rejection of the candidature. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ONGC.