OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021 released at opsc.gov.in

Published on Nov 17, 2021 07:18 PM IST
OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday  released the date for the written exam for recruitment to the posts of assistant public prosecutor (Group-B). Candidates, who have applied for the posts of assistant public prosecutor, can check the written exam date available on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The written examination for the posts of assistant public prosecutor will be held on December 19, 2021 (Sunday), as per the official notice.

Note: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission from time to time for further information.

