Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Asst. Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today
employment news

OPSC Asst. Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today

OPSC to begin registration process for Assistant Veterinary Surgeon posts on June 18 onwards. Candidates can apply for 351 posts on opsc.gov.in. Steps to apply below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:19 AM IST
OPSC Asst. Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC will begin registration process for Assistant Veterinary Surgeon posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 351 posts of Assistant Veterinary Surgeon in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 16, 2021. The last date for submission of a registered online application is till July 23, 2021.

A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent from any recognized university in India or Abroad and should be registered under Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970 to apply for the post. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

OPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

• Click on apply online link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registered user link or new user link.

• Enter the required details and login to the account.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay 500 as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc.gov.in sarkari naukri

Related Stories

employment news

OPSC Recruitment : 351 vacancies for assistant veterinary surgeon on offer

UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:57 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP