OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Apply for 170 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts

OPSC will recruit candidates for Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Apply for 170 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts

Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Group B rank posts. Interested candidates can apply for Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts through the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in. The application process will begin on May 15 and will end on June 18, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 170 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in the state under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S)or equivalent Degree from a University or Institution recognized by the Central Council of Indian Medicine. He must have registered himself or herself under the Odisha State Council of Ayurvedic Medicines. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the post will be made on the basis of the Career Marking and Written test. Career marking shall be for 30 percent and written test will be for 70 percent. The written exam shall be of two papers carrying 100 marks each with a duration of one and half hours for each paper. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

Application Fees

A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of 500/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category of Odisha or PwD, are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Notification

