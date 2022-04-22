OPSC OJS prelims result 2022 announced on opsc.gov.in

OPSC OJS Prelims Result 2021-22: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced result of the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Prelims examination, 2021.

OPSC OJC prelims results are now available on opsc.gov.in.

A total of 864 candidates have provisionally qualified to appear for the Main examination, the commission said. The main exam is scheduled for June.

The preliminary examination was conducted on March 27.

The commission said that the OPSC OJC Main exam 2021 will be conducted in the second week of June and the detailed programme and venue for the test will be published later.

How to check OPSC OJS prelims result

Go to opsc.gov.in. Click on the ‘List of Candidates Provisionally Admitted to OJS Main Written Examination’ PDF link. Download the file and check roll number-wise result.

Check OPSC OJS result here:

