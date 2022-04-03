OPSC recruitment: 177 vacancies of AFO notified, apply from tomorrow

Odisha Public Service Commission on has notified vacancies for the post Assistant Fisheries Officer. The application process will begin on April 4 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OPSC AFO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment campaign is for 177 vacancies, with 85 vacancies for unreserved candidates, 3 vacancies for SEBS, 26 vacancies for SC candidates, and 63 vacancies for ST candidates.

OPSC AFO recruitment age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OPSC AFO recruitment examination fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as application fee. However, the candidates for the SC/ST and PwBD category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

OPSC AFO recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should posses the Bachelor's degree of Fishery Sciences(B.F.Sc) from any recognized university in India or Abroad.

OPSC AFO recruitment selection process: The selection process will based on the written examination and viva voca test.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OPSC AFO recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to read detailed notification below: