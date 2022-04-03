Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC recruitment: 177 vacancies of AFO notified, apply from tomorrow
employment news

OPSC recruitment: 177 vacancies of AFO notified, apply from tomorrow

Odisha Public Service Commission on has notified vacancies for the post Assistant Fisheries Officer.
OPSC recruitment: 177vacancies of AFO notified, apply from tomorrow
Published on Apr 03, 2022 11:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Odisha Public Service Commission on has notified vacancies for the post Assistant Fisheries Officer. The application process will begin on April 4 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC AFO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment campaign is for 177 vacancies, with 85 vacancies for unreserved candidates, 3 vacancies for SEBS, 26 vacancies for SC candidates, and 63 vacancies for ST candidates.

OPSC AFO recruitment age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OPSC AFO recruitment examination fee: Candidates have to pay 500 as application fee. However, the candidates for the SC/ST and PwBD category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

OPSC AFO recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should posses the Bachelor's degree of Fishery Sciences(B.F.Sc) from any recognized university in India or Abroad.

OPSC AFO recruitment selection process: The selection process will based on the written examination and viva voca test.

RELATED STORIES

OPSC AFO recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to read detailed notification below:

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP