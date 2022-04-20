OPSC recruitment 2022: 15 vacancies of Junior Assistant on offer, details here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced job vacancies for Junior Assistant, Group C. Eligible candidates can register and apply for the positions on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in from April 22.

The registration deadline is May 23, and registered candidates will be allowed to submit applications until May 25.

OPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is bring conducted to fill 15 vacancies Junior Assistant, Group C posts.

OPSC recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OPSC recruitment examination fee: The examination fee is exempted for all categories.

OPSC recruitment selection process: Candidates will be selected based on a written examination (objective-type MCQ) and a skill test.

OPSC recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree and basic computer skills.

OPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website of OPSC at www.opsc.gov.in from April 22 to May 23.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below: