OPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 391 AEE posts from March 29

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will begin the applictaion process for 391 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical) from March 29. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Recruitment 2020.(HT file)

OPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 391 vacancies of which 362 posts are for Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) and 29 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Mechanical).

OPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates candidates age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years.

OPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates must have an engineering degree in civil engineering or mechanical engineering, or an equivalent degree from a university or other institution recognised by the government, or they must be associate members of the Institution of Engineers of India in civil or mechanical engineering in order to be considered for the positions of AEE (Civil) and AEE (Mechanical).

OPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply online

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.