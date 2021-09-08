Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPSC Recruitment: Apply for assistant horticulture officer posts from Sept 10

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:13 PM IST
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in from September 10, 2021. (HT file)

OPSC recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of assistant horticulture officers. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in from September 10, 2021. The last date for submission of registered online application form is September 30. The last date for submission of registered online application form is October 8, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 37 posts of assistant horticulture officer in Class-II of Group-B Service under Department of Agriculture and Farmer's empowerment.

Eligibility:

A candidate must possess a bachelor of science degree in horticulture/agriculture from any of the recognized Universities or Institutions.

Age limit:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. The candidate must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1989 and not later than January 1, 2000.

Selection process:

The selection of candidates is based on the written test and interview.

Examination fee:

Candidates have to pay 500 as examination fee only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST of Odisha only and persons with Disabilities (whose permanent disability is 405 and more) are exempted from payment of this fee.

