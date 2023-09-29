OPSC releases exam schedule for Medical Officers; admit card download available from October 4

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on September 29 has released the exam schedule for the post of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24. According to the notification released by the OPSC, the Medical Officer examination will be conducted on Sunday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

OPSC releases exam schedule for Medical Officers; admit card to be available from Oct 4(HT file)

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available to download from October 4. A total of 3,141 candidates have been shortlisted for the written examination for the post of Medical Officer.

OPSC MO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Medical Officer Admit Card 2023 link

Key in your login credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule below: