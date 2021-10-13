Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Application for 200 JMOT posts ends on October 14
employment news

OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Application for 200 JMOT posts ends on October 14

OPTCL recruitment 2021: Tomorrow is last date to apply for 200 vacancies of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees ( JMOT)
OPTCL recruitment 2021: Apply for 200 vacancies of Junior Maintenance & Operator
Published on Oct 13, 2021 02:57 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

OPTCL Recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 200 vacancies of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees ( JMOT ) will close on October 14. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of OPTCL at optcl.co.in.

OPTCL recruitment application fee: Candidates from the unreserved and SEBC category have to pay 500 as application fee. SC/ST/PWD category candidates have to pay 250 as application fee.

OPTCL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees out of which 101 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 22 vacancies are for the SEBC category, 32 vacancies are for the SC category, and 45 vacancies are for ST category.

OPTCL recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 32 years as on September 1.

OPTCL recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should have passed HSC from recognised board or equivalent and ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade from NCVT with minimum 60% marks for General & SEBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Here is the direct link to apply for various posts of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees

OPTCL Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of OPTCL at optcl.co.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment ITI Electrician’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register your self

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check detailed notification below

