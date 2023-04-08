Ordnance Factory Chanda has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Munitions India Limited at munitionsindia.co.in.

Ordnance Factory Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 76 posts, details here

This recruitment drive will fill up 76 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice (Graduate Engineers): 6 posts

Graduate Apprentice (General Streams): 40 posts

Technician Apprentice (Diploma Holders): 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed final year degree in Engineering/ Technology or Degree in General Streams and Diploma in Engineering/ Technology awarded by a recognised University/ Board of Technical Education of the state. The minimum age limit is 14 years.

Stipend

The stipend is ₹9000/- per month for Graduate Apprentices and ₹8000/- per month for Technician Apprentices.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of merit of marks obtained in the final year examination of degree/ diploma. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Munitions India Limited.

Detailed Notification Here