OSSC Primary Investigator 2021 Mains admit card released at www.ossc.gov.in

Published on Apr 15, 2022 04:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the mains admit card for the post of Primary Investigator 2021. Candidates who will took the examination can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The Main written examination for the post of Primary Investigator will be held on April 19 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode.

Paper I will take place from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., while Paper II will take place from 3.30 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Each paper will be worth 100 marks. In both papers, there is a 0.25 negative marking for each incorrect answer.

Direct link to download the admit card

How to download the admit card

Go to the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Click the Primary Investigator 2021 Mains admit card link on the homepage.

Enter your login information and click the Submit button.

Check and download the admit card

Download and take print out copy for future reference.

