OSSSC CRE 2023: Re-registration for 2712 Forest Guard & other posts ends tomorrow at osssc.gov.in

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission will close the re-registration process for OSSSC CRE 2023 on November 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 for posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard can do it through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC CRE 2023: Re-registration for 2712 Forest Guard & other post ends tomorrow

As per the schedule, the last date for submission of online applications is till November 30, 2023 This recruitment drive will fill up 2712 posts in the organization out of which 719 posts for Livestock Inspector, 316 for Forester and 1677 for Forest Guards.

Direct link to apply for OSSSC CRE 2023

OSSSC CRE 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on register link available.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No examination fee is payable for applying for the posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSSC.

Official Notice Here