OSSSC CRE 2023: Registration for 2712 Forest Guard & other posts begins on October 26 at osssc.gov.in

Odisha Sub ordinate Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard on October 26, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. OSSSC CRE 2023: Registration for 2712 Forest Guard & other posts begin on Oct 26 (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is till November 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2712 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Livestock Inspector: 719 posts

Forester: 316 posts

Forest Guard: 1677 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The written test for Combined Recruitment Examination shall likely be held in February 2024 in all districts. The written test shall have 150 marks questions and the time duration is 2 hours 30 minutes. All the shortlisted candidates will be shortlisted to appear for physical test.

Examination Fees

No examination fee is payable for applying for the posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here