Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC has invited applications for Laboratory Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2023: Apply for 921 posts at osssc.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

This recruitment drive will fill up 921 posts in the organization. The registration process started on September 21 and will end on October 15, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the date of advertisement. The educational qualification includes passed +2 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from government Medical Colleges and Hospitals of the state.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written test shall be held in all the districts. The written exam will likely be held in the month of November 2023. The exam will comprise of 100 marks MCQ type questions. The exam duration will be for 2 hours.

The provisional merit list of the candidates shall be prepared in order of merit on the basis of sum total of marks secured by the candidates in the written test and the marks awarded to short term COVID19 healthcare workers, if any as per rules.

There is no application fees for the post. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OSSSC.

