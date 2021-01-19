OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has incited online applications for the recruitment of Pharmacists in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under the Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 600 vacancies of Pharmacists.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed class 12 Science Exam under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha/equivalent and Diploma in Pharmacy from Government Medical College & Hospitals of the State/any other recognized private institutions duly approved by AICTE and exam conducted by the Odisha Pharmacy Board.

Candidates must have registered their names in Pharmacist Council in the State and have a valid registration certificate.

Candidates must also be able to read, speak and write Odia.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.