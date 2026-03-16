New Delhi, A parliamentary committee on Monday flagged the misuse of disability and Economically Weaker Section certificates in government job recruitment as a matter of serious concern and asked the government to strengthen verification mechanisms. Par panel flags misuse of disability, EWS certificates in govt job recruitment

In its report, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said if fraudulent certificates are used to secure appointments, it not only affects the credibility of the recruitment system but also results in the denial of opportunities to genuinely eligible candidates.

The panel said that any misuse of PwBD or EWS certificates in recruitment is a matter of serious concern, as it undermines the principles of equity, transparency and fairness that underpin public employment.

"The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Department of Personnel and Training, in consultation with UPSC and other recruiting agencies, strengthen verification mechanisms for PwBD and EWS certificates at appropriate stages of the recruitment process," said the 160th report on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training .

It further recommended that technology-enabled verification systems, including advanced digital scrutiny tools where feasible, be explored to detect forged or manipulated certificates in a timely manner.

"Such measures may include digital validation, systematic cross-verification with issuing authorities, and close coordination with the state governments and competent certification bodies," the panel said.

The recommendation assumes significance as the Union Public Service Commission had in 2024 cancelled the provisional candidature of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations for fraudulently availing attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility.

She has also been accused of misusing disability and Other Backward Class or OBC benefits, among others. Khedkar has denied all allegations.

During the course of the deliberations, the Committee also discussed the structure of the Civil Services Examination, particularly the Civil Services Aptitude Test paper.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and personality test - to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service , Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service , among others.

The panel said that the quantitative and analytical orientation of the CSAT paper may pose challenges for candidates from non-science and non-quantitative academic backgrounds, especially those from remote and underserved regions with limited access to specialised preparatory support.

It said that the objective of the CSE has historically been to attract talent from diverse academic disciplines, and feels that the design and level of the CSAT paper may warrant review to ensure a level playing field.

"The Committee recognises the importance of assessing analytical ability, comprehension and decision-making skills in prospective civil servants. At the same time, the Committee is of the view that the preliminary examination should ensure a level-playing field for candidates from varied academic streams," the report said.

Although the CSAT paper is qualifying in nature, the Committee recommended that the UPSC undertake a comprehensive review to rationalise the CSAT component, including its syllabus and level of difficulty, to assess its impact across different academic backgrounds.

"The review may be supported by empirical analysis of candidate performance patterns to ensure that the examination continues to uphold principles of fairness, inclusivity and equal opportunity," it said.

The parliamentary committee also suggested that the UPSC adhere to a definite timeline for preparation and laying of its annual reports and avoid undue delays in future.

The annual reports for the years 2023-24 and 2024-25 are presently under various stages of finalisation/approval and will be laid before Parliament upon completion of the requisite procedures, it said.

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