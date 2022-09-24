PFCL recruitment 2022: 22 Assistant Manager and other posts on offer
PFCL recruitment 2022: Application are invited for Assistant Manager, Deputy Officer posts and Assistant Office posts.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) has begin the application process for the 22 Assistant Manager, Deputy Officer posts and Assistant Officer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pfcindia.com till October 14.
PFCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies of Assistant Manager, Deputy Officer posts and Assistant Officer.
PFCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹500. However, the application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates.
Here's the direct link to apply
PFCL recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at pfcindia.com
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Click on the apply online link
Register and fill the application form
Submit fee, upload all the required documents
Submit and take print out for future use.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.