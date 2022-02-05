PGCIL recruitment 2022: 105 vacancies for Assistant Engineer Trainee on offer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 05, 2022 06:44 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications to fill 105 vacancies of Assistant Engineer Trainee. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is February 20. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGCIL at www.powergridindia.com.

PGCIL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 105 vacancies out of which 93 vacancies are for Power Grid India limited (PGCIL) and 12 vacancies are for Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL). CTUIL is a subsidiary of PGCIL  incorporated on December 28, 2020. CTUIL is in the process of separation from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. 

PGCIL recruitment eligibility criteria: The candidate should have appeared in the GATE 2021. The qualifying marks as declared by the GATE 2021 organizing body shall be considered.

PGCIL recruitment age limit: The candidates should have been born on or after  December 31, 1993. 

PGCIL recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay 500 as application fee. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Direct link to apply here

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below.

