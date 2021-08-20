PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 49 junior engineer vacancies
PGVCL JE Recruitment: Paschim Gujarat Vij Co. Ltd (PGVCL) has invited applications for various posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer-Electrical). The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 7 till 6 pm.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGVCL at pgvcl.com.
The selected candidate will be appointed as Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) for a period of five years and may be considered for regular establishment as a Junior Engineer subject to the satisfactory completion of the five years as Vidyut Sahayak.
PGVCL JE Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies in the department.
PGVCL JE Recruitment application fee: Candidates from unreserved and EWS category have to pay the application fee of ₹500. The SC/ST candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹250.
PGVCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Visit the official website of PGVCL at pgvcl.com
On the homepage click on the recruitment tab
Click on the Apply Online link against the Advertisement
Register yourself
Fill in all the required details
Fill the application form’
Upload all the required details
Pay the application fee
Keep the copy of the same for future reference
Check detailed notification below: