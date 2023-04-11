Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will distribute around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on April 13, at 10:30 am via video conference, his office said in a press statement.

PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13 under Rozgar Mela (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister will also address these new appointees on the occasion.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the Prime Minister's office said.

“The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under Government of India like Train Manager, Station Master, Sr. commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, among others,” PMO added.

The newly inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}