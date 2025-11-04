Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation. PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 posts at pnb.bank.in, direct link to register here (REUTERS PHOTO.)

The last date to apply is November 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a University/ Institution recognized/ approved by Government of India or its regulatory bodies.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet/Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit to apply should be between 20 to 30 years.

Selection Process The selection process for the post of Local Bank Officer shall be conducted in four phases, namely: I. Online Written test II. Screening III. Language Proficiency Test followed by IV. Personal Interview.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers. One – fourth of the marks assigned to each question will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks of 40% for General/EWS category and 35% for Reserved category in each section.