PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 posts at pnb.bank.in, direct link to register here

Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Local Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is November 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should be a Graduate in any discipline from a University/ Institution recognized/ approved by Government of India or its regulatory bodies.
The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet/Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/ she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
The age limit to apply should be between 20 to 30 years.
Selection Process
The selection process for the post of Local Bank Officer shall be conducted in four phases, namely: I. Online Written test II. Screening III. Language Proficiency Test followed by IV. Personal Interview.
There will be negative marking for wrong answers. One – fourth of the marks assigned to each question will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates will have to score minimum qualifying marks of 40% for General/EWS category and 35% for Reserved category in each section.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹1180/- for all candidates and ₹59/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PNB.