PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 103 Officer and Manager posts on pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer and Manager posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 30, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 103 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Officer (Fire-safety): 23 Posts

Manager (Security): 80 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or written/ online test followed by interview. The written examination will comprise of 50 questions of 2 marks each. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes and maximum marks is 100.

Application Fees

The application fees for other candidates is ₹1003/- and the application fees for SC/ST/ PWBD category is ₹59/-. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of PNB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}