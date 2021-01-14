IND USA
PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:08 PM IST
A UK-incorporated bank, PNB (International) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PNB India. It has seven branches in London and elsewhere in the UK.(Reuters file photo)

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the result of Specialist Officer recruitment exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.

The bank conducted the PNB SO recruitment exam on November 22, 2020, at various centres. The PNB SO Interview 2021 Call Letters will be released on January 18, 2021.

Direct link to check PNB SO results 2020.

How to check PNB SO results 2020:

Visit the official website at pnbindia.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment' tab and click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF 535 SPECIALIST OFFICERS- LIST OF CANDIDATES SHORTLISTED FOR THE INTERVIEWS"

The PNB SO results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

