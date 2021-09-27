Power System Operation Corporation Ltd to recruit through GATE 2022

The Power System Operation Corporation Ltd. (POSOCO) has announced to recruit Assistant Managers and Executive Trainees through GATE 2022 scores. Please note that only GATE-2022 scores (Normalized Marks out of 100) is valid for this recruitment process. GATE score of 2021 or prior is not valid, it has informed applicants.

Job details

The application submission process will commence after the GATE 2022 results are declared. GATE 2022 examination will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022. The registration process will end on September 28.

“All information regarding this recruitment process would be made available in the careers section of POSOCO website only. Applicants are advised to check the web site periodically for important updates. Once registered for POSOCO, all correspondences shall be made through their registered e-mail ID or candidate login only,” the recruiting body has said.

After selection, the executive trainees will undergo minimum one year training and will be regularized as Assistant Managers on completion of training.

Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.)/ IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical) are eligible to apply for executive trainee post. Candidates with M.Tech/ MS/ ME / M.Sc (Engg.)/IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) in power systems or equivalent will apply for assistant manager post. Candidates should have obtained minimum 65% marks in the qualifying degree.

