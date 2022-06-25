Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
POWERGRID Recruitment 2022: Apply for 32 Managerial posts, details here

POWERGRID will recruit candidates for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through powergrid.in. 
POWERGRID Recruitment 2022: Apply for 32 Managerial posts, details here
Published on Jun 25, 2022 02:26 PM IST
HT Education Desk, New Delhi

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, POWERGRID has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Managerial posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of POWERGRID on powergrid.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32 posts of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is not available yet. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Manager: 17 Posts
  • Assistant Manager: 15 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification when available on the official website.

Selection Process

The selection process shall consist of scrutiny of applications and personal interviews of shortlisted candidates. Applications of candidates shall be scrutinised based on the job specification given and the details of experience to be given by candidates.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- for candidates. The application fees is non refundable and should be paid through online payment gateway during the application period. For more related details candidates can check the official site of POWERGRID.

