employment news

PSCB revised schedule for clerk, manager and other recruitment exams released

PSCB exam revised schedule 2021: Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB) Limited has released fresh dates for exams to recruit senior manager, information technology officer, steno typist, manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 06:18 PM IST
PSCB exam revised schedule 2021: The PSCB recruitment examination for the posts of senior manager, information technology officer and steno-typist will be held on August 28, 2021, while the examination for the posts of manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator will be held on August 29.(Getty Images)

Punjab State Cooperative Bank (PSCB) Limited has released fresh dates for exams to recruit senior manager, information technology officer, steno typist, manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator in the Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited and District Central Cooperative Banks in the state of Punjab.

As per the revised schedule, the PSCB recruitment examination for the posts of senior manager, information technology officer and steno-typist will be held on August 28, 2021, while the examination for the posts of manager and clerk-cum-data entry operator will be held on August 29.

"Further details, such as issue of roll numbers, examination centers etc. shall be displayed in due course of time", reads the notification released on the official website.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 856 vacancies. there are 739 vacancies for clerk-cum-data entry operator, while there are 40 seats for senior manager and 60 seats for manager. There are 7 seats for ITOs and 10 seats for steno-typist.

