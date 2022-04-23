PSPCL Recruitment 2022: 1690 vacancies of Assistant Lineman on offer

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has notified a job notification for the post of Assistant Lineman positions on its official website, pspcl.in. A total of 1690 vacancies will be filled through this recruiting drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcement, however, states that the number of openings is tentative and that PSPCL reserves the right to raise or decrease the number of positions. The complete notice has not yet been made available. On April 30, 2022, the complete announcement will be published, eligibility requirements, pay scale, selection criteria, and other details.

“The number of posts shown above is tentative in nature and PSPCL may increase or decrease pr cancel these posts at any point of time without giving any prior notice to the candidates. In addition to this any alteration regarding above mentioned posts could be made as per requirement of PSPCL”, reads the official notification.

PSPCL Recruitment important dates:

The short notice was issued on April 22, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailed notification will be out on April 30, 2022.

Check short notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON