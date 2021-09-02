Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSSSB admit card 2021 for patwari and other posts' second stage exam released

PSSSB admit card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the second stage exam admit cards 2021 for recruitment of patwari, Ziladar and irrigation booking clerk.
Candidates who have applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB admit card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) on Thursday released the second stage exam admit cards 2021 for the recruitment of patwari, Ziladar and irrigation booking clerk. Candidates who have applied for the mentioned posts can download their admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB second stage written examination 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 5, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,090 posts of patwari in department of revenue, 26 posts of irrigation booking clerk, 32 posts of zilladars in Punjab Water Resources Management and Development Corporation and four posts of zilladars in department of water resources.

Direct link to download PSSSB admit card 2021

How to download PSSSB admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, under 'Current News' section, click on the link that reads, "02-09-2021- Public Notice-- Download Admit Card for the Second Stage Written Test Dated 05/09/2021 (Sunday) for the Post of Patwari, Ziladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Advertisement No. 01/2021)".

Click on the 'admit card' link.

Key in your credentials and login.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

