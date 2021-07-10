PSSSB recruitment 2021 for 1,525 junior draftsman, veterinary inspector posts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill 659 posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical & Architectural) posts and 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspectors.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 02:05 PM IST
PSSSB recruitment 2021: The Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill 659 posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical & Architectural) posts and 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspectors. The application forms are available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before July 30 for veterinary inspector post and July 22 for junior draftsman post.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects or 10+2 with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects and have a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration are eligible for the post of veterinary inspector.

Class 10 pass with trade certificate in Draftsman or Diploma holders are eligible for the junior draftsman post.

Click here for details on junior draftsman post

Click here for details on veterinary inspector post

