PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 710 Patwari posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications for 710 vacancies of Patwari. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 20 up to 5 pm. However, candidates can submit the application fee by February 22. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 710 Patwari vacancies.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the General and sports categories. For SC and BC categories the application fee is ₹250. The application fee is ₹250 for Ex-Servicemen and Dependents. The application fee is ₹500 for Physically handicapped candidates.

PSSSB recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the "CLICK HERE to apply for Advertisement No. 02 of 2023 for the recruitment of 710 posts of Patwari (Revenue) (Last Date is 20.03.2023)'

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout.

